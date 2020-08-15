|
PARADISE, Nancy J. (Gallagher) Age 69, of Naples, FL, formerly of Bellingham, MA passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital, Naples, FL. Nancy was the beloved wife of Albert J. Paradise for 37 years. She was the loving mother of Tracy Baker, and her husband Adam Baker, of Bellingham, MA, Kim Lynch, and her companion Matt Faircloth of Deville, LA, and stepdaughter, Kristen Paradise of Manville, RI. She was the loving Grammy of Kayse Baker and Jonathan Szuch. Nancy was born in Boston, MA, on September 2, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Emily (Sylvia) Gallagher. She was the sister of Mary Niosi, and her husband Peter Niosi, Joanne Flaherty, and her husband John Flaherty, Maureen Johnson, and her late husband Bob Johnson, Ellie Sullivan, and her husband Neil Sullivan, John Gallagher, and his wife Maria Gallagher, and Emy Wholley, and her companion Steve Driscoll. Nancy also loved and was loved by many other family and friends.
Nancy was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She worked as a Sales and Service Representative for Liberty Mutual Insurance for over 25 years. She loved preparing Thanksgiving dinner every year for her large family. She was an avid reader, a dedicated Red Sox fan, and had the time of her life on each and every one of the "six-pack" annual trips and adventures.
Visitation and Service for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Blackstone Valley Baptist Church, 40 Pine Swamp Rd., Cumberland, RI. Visiting Hours will be 10:00AM - 12:00PM, with Funeral Service at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery on Hartford Ave. (Rte. 126), Bellingham, MA. After the burial, a Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at Savini's Pomodoro Restaurant, 476 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 S. Main St., BELLINGHAM, MA. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required for all portions of services. To sign guest book visit:
www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Cartier's Funeral Home
508-883-8383
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020