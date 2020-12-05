SOMERS, Nancy Jane (DeCuir) Nov. 12, 1933 - Nov. 27, 2020 Age 87, of Sudbury, MA, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at Bridges by Epoch assisted living in Westford, MA.
Nancy was born in Galveston, TX, and raised in Alhambra, CA by her mother, Martha Irene DeCuir, and her father, Robert Francis DeCuir, until Robert's death in 1939.
Nancy graduated from Ramona Convent Secondary School in 1951 and married her sweetheart, Donald L. Somers, in 1953. They had three children and, after several moves on the east coast, settled in Sudbury, MA in August 1973.
Nancy will be remembered as a devoted wife who cared for her husband at home during his Alzheimer's illness. She was a mother who really loved her children and grandchild and did all she could to support them. She worked at the Hitchcock Furniture Store in Sudbury for many years, helping clients with their design and furniture choices. She will also be remembered for her tireless work on behalf of various organizations in Sudbury: The Sudbury Garden Club (1975-2017) and as head of their Scholarship Committee, and as a Trustee on the board of the Sudbury Historical Society (2001-2017). Nancy loved the rich history of Sudbury and was always looking for ways to expand the offerings of the Historical Society. She was one of the original members of the team developing the plan for the new Sudbury Historical Museum in the Loring Parsonage.
Nancy believed people are inherently good and it is important to give to and support others. She had a warm smile, generous spirit, and was always ready to help anyone in need. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts of America, The Sudbury Senior Center, and for the Town of Sudbury Election committee.
In 1983, Nancy opened the first Sudbury Bed and Breakfast. She enjoyed welcoming all people to her home, learning about their lives, and sharing the history of Sudbury and the surrounding towns with them.
Nancy loved all sports, having played basketball at Ramona and tennis as an adult. She was a fervent fan of Boston College Ice Hockey and Football. As season ticket holders for over 30 years, Nancy, Don, and daughter Donna enjoyed the many friends they made in the stands and attending the Frozen Four Championship games where BC won.
Nancy and Don were committed and loyal tennis fans, traveling the world to see different matches including matches at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
Nancy is survived by her son Matthew L. Somers and his partner Frederic B. Lincoln of Rancho Mirage, CA, daughter Cheryl M. Somers Aubin and her husband Stephen P. Aubin of Vienna, VA, grandson Charles Somers Aubin of Silver Spring, MD, daughter Donna J. Somers and her partner Justine D. Hebert and their family of Carlisle, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will host a Memorial Service in 2021, sometime in late summer or early autumn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nancy's memory be made to either the Sudbury Historical Society, 322 Concord Road #2, Sudbury, MA 01776, www.sudbury01776.org
or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org
If you would like to reach the family, please contact Cheryl S. Aubin at 2623 Amanda Court, Vienna, VA 22180, (703) 560-3579. Duckett - J. S. Waterman & Sons
Home of Memorial Tribute
SudburyDuckett-Waterman.com