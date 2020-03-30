|
QUINLISK, Nancy Jeanne (Prusener) Age 83, of Norfolk, MA, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Walter E. Quinlisk, Sr. who passed in 2010, and the loving mother of her daughter and two sons; Walter E. Quinlisk, Jr. and his wife Judith of Walpole, MA, Kathleen Vadenais and her husband Normand of Harrisville, RI, and Timothy Quinlisk and his wife Elizabeth of Duxbury, MA. Nancy was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Michelle, and Lindsey Quinlisk. She also leaves behind her sister Ginger Rothas and brother-in-law Edward Rothas of Chicago, IL; and was a loving aunt to her niece and nephews.
Born on August 26, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Jeanne (Gardiner) Prusener, and stepdaughter of Edward Koelher. Nancy graduated from Amundsen High School and from Chicago's Teachers College. Nancy and her family lived in Illinois, California and Georgia prior to moving to their family's home to Norfolk where they spent the last 45 years. Nancy was first and foremost a loving mother, wife and homemaker. Once her children were grown, she worked for many years in the Dental Insurance industry for Sun Life of Canada. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being involved with her grandchildren. Her creativity and inventiveness were a source of inspiration to all. Her magnificent photo albums documenting her family's life activities were legendary and will forever be cherished. Despite limited mobility in recent years she, always maintained her strong will, independence and a healthy curiosity about all things. She was an avid reader and was always ready to discuss politics and current events. She was a beacon of strength and encouragement for her grandchildren and shared incredible memories of her life experiences with them.
The Quinlisk family would like to give special thanks to Beth Dowdell and Katherine Hanrahan for the exceptional compassionate care and valued friendship they provided to Nancy over the years.
A celebration of life will be held in Nancy's honor at a later date, in Norfolk, Massachusetts. A private Graveside Service will be celebrated on Friday in Norfolk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association by going to www.diabetes.org An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020