NANCY K. SHEA


1929 - 2020
NANCY K. SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Nancy K. Of Falmouth, formerly of Winthrop, April 19, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Shea. Loving mother of Susan Eccles of Winthrop, Catherine E. Gallivan and her late husband James R. of Winthrop, Scott C. Eccles and his wife Donna of Boynton Beach, Florida and Lisa Creamer and her late husband James of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Mary Kate and Kas Simpson, Ryan Gallivan, Rory and Jillian Gallivan, Jennifer Creamer and Stephen Creamer. Also survived by 4 adored great-grandchildren. Services and interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne are private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. We do apologize for any inconvenience. Memorial donations may be made to the CareOne at Newton, 2101 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462 c/o Emily Vazquez or to the at To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
