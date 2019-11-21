Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY KIDDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (DROHAN) KIDDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY (DROHAN) KIDDER Obituary
KIDDER, Nancy (Drohan) Age 87, of Sherborn, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Wife of the late George H. Kidder of Concord, MA. Mother of Charles H. Collins, Peter G. Collins, Ann E. Doherty and the late Neil A. Collins; Grandmother of Sarah Gosselin, Emma Collins, Caroline and Evan Doherty; Sister of the late Patricia Pratt, Jane B. Suleski and Barbara Frankenberger, MD. Nancy also leaves behind two nephews and three nieces, her six Kidder stepchildren, thirteen stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-granddaughters. A Private Service has been held followed by interment in Milton Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -