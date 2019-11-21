|
KIDDER, Nancy (Drohan) Age 87, of Sherborn, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Wife of the late George H. Kidder of Concord, MA. Mother of Charles H. Collins, Peter G. Collins, Ann E. Doherty and the late Neil A. Collins; Grandmother of Sarah Gosselin, Emma Collins, Caroline and Evan Doherty; Sister of the late Patricia Pratt, Jane B. Suleski and Barbara Frankenberger, MD. Nancy also leaves behind two nephews and three nieces, her six Kidder stepchildren, thirteen stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-granddaughters. A Private Service has been held followed by interment in Milton Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019