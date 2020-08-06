|
KINGSLEY, Nancy Died peacefully at the age of 89, just weeks before her 90th birthday, at Martha's Vineyard Hospital on August 4 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Kingsley, the adored mother of Rick and his wife Jeannie, Eve Kingsley, Anne and her husband Robert O'Donnell, John and his wife Amy, grandchildren Liana Trail (and Aaron), Rachel Billingham (and Chris), Sam Kingsley (and Katie), Adam and Sarah Kingsley, and great-grandson Logan Kingsley. She is also survived by her sister Betty Murphy and several dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Gene Marchand. Nancy was born on August 23, 1930 in Bristol, CT to Alice and Eugene Marchand. She received a scholarship to attend the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in the fall of 1950, and graduated from there in 1954 with high honors. Nancy also received a BFA from the University of Hartford in 1979. In between caring for 4 children, she assisted in Art Therapy workshops at the Institute for Living in Hartford, CT, was an interior decorator and space planner at the University of CT Health Center in Farmington, as well as a curator of their large art collection. On the Vineyard, Nancy became deeply involved with the Martha's Vineyard Museum (Historical Society) and the Featherstone Center for the Arts, where she was a board member, mentor, patron, donor, and curator. She began painting at the age of 68 and created many gorgeous paintings, which have been displayed in many local shows. While Nancy had many interests and accomplishments, above all, her children and family were her pride and joy. They are eternally grateful for her guidance and wisdom, on virtually any issue, including the importance of education, hard work and saving for the future. Her patience and unconditional acceptance made her a magnet for drawing creativity from others. She had a knack for improvising activities for her children and grandchildren that they will always remember. She had a huge heart, a warm smile, and a talent for making friends everywhere she went. She was a model for how to live life fully, graciously, and beautifully. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held at Saint Augustine's Church in Vineyard Haven, MA at 1pm on Monday, August 10th, followed by a Burial at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Martha's Vineyard Museum at 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or Featherstone Center for the Arts at P.O. Box 1145, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. Chapman, Cole and Gleason ccgfuneralhome.com Oak Bluffs
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020