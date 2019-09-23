|
GREEN, Nancy L. (Condell) Of Wakefield, Sept. 22. Beloved wife of Richard L. Green. Loving mother of Timothy Green & wife Debbie of VT, Cathy Perron of VA, Andrea Matthews & husband Tom of ME, Chris Green & wife Andrea of Boxford, Mike Green & wife Jonna of Westford, Julie Verdoni of TN, and the late Jon Green. Cherished grandmother of Bailey, Meg, Sarah, Ellie, John, Nicholas, Emma, Andrew, and Samantha; also survived by great-grandchildren, Garren and Ella Grace. Sister of the late William J. Condell, Jr., Claire Meuse, Elaine Love, and Ruth Alsop. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament, 29575 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019