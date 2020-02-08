|
|
MacDONALD, Nancy L. (Monahan) Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, February 6, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Robert J. "Bob" MacDonald. Loving mother of Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of four. Sister of the late Ruth Finnegan. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 10 AM, at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading. Calling Hours on Friday, February 14, from 4 to 8 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Nancy L. (Monahan) MacDONALD
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020