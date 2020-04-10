|
MALIS, Nancy L. (Goldy) Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister Age 64, of Arlington, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Charles Malis, MD, with whom she celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Boston, MA, on May 27, 1955, she was the daughter of Barbara (Gofman) Goldy, and the late Herbert Goldy. She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, MA, with the class of 1973. She went on to study Psychology at Tulane University as one of the few Northerners at the time, and graduated with honors. Nancy began her career as a Paralegal at Dilworth Paxson LLP in Philadelphia, PA. She returned to Boston to work for the architectural firm, The Martin Organization, as a Marketing Associate, her true passion. Nancy met Charles in 1988. They were united in marriage on October 15, 1989 in Worcester, MA. They settled in Carlisle to raise their family, and later moved to Arlington. She was dynamic, upbeat, and full of life. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, and would dive into every project wholeheartedly, including PG Consulting (college advisory), and Dalori Designs. Nancy always put her family and friends first, and was selflessly there for everyone, one-hundred percent. She was an inspiration to all. In addition to her loving husband and mother, she is survived by two cherished daughters, Jacquelyn Malis and Stephanie Malis, and her devoted brothers, Steven Goldy and Barry Goldy. Due to the current gathering restrictions, Nancy's Graveside Service will be a private event for immediate family only. A Memorial Celebration will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance, 730 11th Street NW, 4th Floor, Washington, DC 20005, or through her donation page at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-nancy-goldy-malis Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020