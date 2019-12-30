Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY RIGANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY L. (CARUSO) RIGANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY L. (CARUSO) RIGANO Obituary
RIGANO, Nancy L. (Caruso) Of Malden, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family at age 87. Cherished mother of Linda Giordano of Malden, Joanne Centrella of Tewksbury, Basil Rigano & his wife Andrea of Malden, Nancy Rigano of Malden, Angelo Rigano of Reading & the late Santi Rigano. Dear sister of Paul Caruso of Peabody & Louis Caruso & his wife Lucille of FL. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews & many loving pets. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -