|
|
RIGANO, Nancy L. (Caruso) Of Malden, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family at age 87. Cherished mother of Linda Giordano of Malden, Joanne Centrella of Tewksbury, Basil Rigano & his wife Andrea of Malden, Nancy Rigano of Malden, Angelo Rigano of Reading & the late Santi Rigano. Dear sister of Paul Caruso of Peabody & Louis Caruso & his wife Lucille of FL. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews & many loving pets. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019