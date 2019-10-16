|
VINCOLA, Nancy L. (Roberts) Our beloved Nancy L. Vincola passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at age 75. Raised in Needham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Myrtle (Cooper) Roberts. Nancy and her husband, L. David Vincola "Buzz", were devoted to each other in marriage for 53 years. They raised their children, Christian, Heather and Jeffrey in Wellesley and Wenham, MA. Nancy was an accomplished artist, having attended the Museum of Fine Arts School. She incorporated her creative talents throughout her life as a teacher, interior designer, and an art and antiques collector. Nancy was especially enriched in her life as a pre-school teacher for over 30 years, and by her five grandchildren, Sasha, Sadie, Jake, Nicholas and Sammy. Nancy's special place was Paines Creek Beach, Cape Cod, where she loved to spend time with friends and family. Adored by many, Nancy is remembered as a compassionate, nurturing, socially outgoing, radiant beauty, and a self-proclaimed Chocoholic. We lay her to rest knowing that she truly lived the most fulfilling life she had dreamed. In addition to her loving husband, children and grandchildren, Nancy is survived by her sister Connie Tomsick, brother Richard Roberts, son-in-law Michael Bornhorst, and daughter-in-law Sonja Vincola. A Service to Celebrate Nancy's Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, at the First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor Street, Wenham, MA. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. The family appreciates donations, in lieu of flowers, to be made to the www.alz.org/tributes Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019