DRUM-BREWER, Nancy Lee Age 72, of Lomita, California, succumbed to a long illness on May 24, 2019. Nancy, sole daughter of Harlen and Edna Drum, was born on April 24, 1947. She lived her early years on a domestic farm in Pembroke, MA, was an active 4H member and fostered a lifelong respect and love of animals. At the age of 12, she moved with her family to Scituate, MA where she attended school until transferring and graduating in 1966 from Thayer Academy in Braintree, MA. She went on to attend The University of Saint Louis and the Museum of Fine Arts School in Boston. Nancy was a gifted artist whose soul was courageously revealed in her highly acclaimed works. Although many paintings had been sold or given away, her family members will remain connected to her spirit through the works that she had saved for them. Passionate to help others, Nancy gave her time and love to many individuals and organizations most notably as a suicide hotline volunteer. Nancy is survived by her younger brother Robert F. Drum, her identical twin sons Derek and Keith Brewer of Southern California, former male actors and models known as the Brewer Twins, grandchildren Malaya and Naomi Brewer, nieces Anna Drum-Oden and Tiina Drum-Andrews and nephew Tommi Drum. She was preceded in death by her former husband Harry Whitin Brewer, her brother Richard Leslie Drum, and his son, her nephew, Joel Drum. Family members gathered on the day of her passing and shared their loving remembrances. As they did for their father "Whitey," Keith and Derek will paddle Nancy's ashes out to sea and reunite their parents for eternity. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Adorable Home II located in Torrance, CA a small Assisted Living facility devoted to the dignity of life.



View the online memorial for Nancy Lee DRUM-BREWER Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary