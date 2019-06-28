SPENCER, Nancy Lee (Jackson) Of Marshfield, MA, passed peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was 98 years old. Nancy Lee was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the third of three girls. At an early age, her family relocated to Wellesley, MA. She attended Dana Hall and Harvard University, where she received a BS and an MA in Fine Arts. After college, she worked in New York City for several years as a display designer for a large department store. She returned to Cambridge, MA where she met her husband, Clark Foster Spencer, who predeceased her. They had one child, Clark Jackson Spencer. The family lived in Marshfield, MA, where she was an art teacher for the Marshfield school system, and the house was filled with her artwork. She could be seen on TV many a summer as a volunteer model on WGBH during their annual fundraising auction, her height being an asset in modeling certain outfits. Nancy Lee loved animals, especially dogs (in particular Afghan Hounds), cats and horses. While she never achieved her childhood dream of being a jockey, she enjoyed watching the Triple Crown events (the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont) every year, as well as the Westminster Dog Show. She is survived by her son Clark and her daughter-in-law Cheryl Spencer. Services are private.



For online obituary and guestbook richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home



781-545-0196 Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019