|
|
LEVY, Nancy (Welch) Of Cotuit, formerly of West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, died unexpectedly on January 12, 2020. Soulmate of her husband Sumner Levy. Loving mother of Shannon Teles and her husband Claudiney of Dedham. Devoted and proud grandmother of Lucas, Leo and Oliver Teles. She was adored by her family and many friends. Nancy was a master of connecting with people. She had the ability to make you feel special, cared for and listened to. Nancy loved to tell a good story, and even more so to hear one. She was a true giver, of her time, affection and thoughtful gifts. We know she was greeted at the pearly gates by her beloved dogs, Monty and Willie. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, all family and friends are welcome to join to share memories (please contact family for further details). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancy's memory to the Cotuit-Santuit Civic Association, P.O. Box 121, Cotuit, MA 02635, who put on one of her favorite annual traditions "Christmas in Cotuit." P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020