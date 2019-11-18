|
|
BENECCHI, Nancy M. Age 68, of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, died on Saturday, November 16 at her residence. Born in Revere on November 1, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Valder and Jeannette (Foppiano) Benecchi. Ms. Benecchi was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1969, Boston College, Class of 1973, and received her Master's Degree in Education for Leslie College. She was a retired Special Education Teacher for the Revere school system for over 45 years. Ms. Benecchi had been a Wakefield resident for the past 22 years. She is survived by her brother Alan J. Benecchi and his wife Christine of Burlington, her sister Diane M. Pappas and her husband James of Wakefield, her three nieces; Jennifer Hammond, Leah Drexler & Lauren Pappas and her nephew Brandan Benecchi. Ms. Benecchi is also survived by her nine great-nieces & nephews. Her Funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Visitation for family & friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Communitas, Inc., 60D Audubon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880. For directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019