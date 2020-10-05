BILDZOK, Nancy M. Of Wellesley, October 2, 2020. Nancy was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and received a BFA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a MFA from the University of London. Nancy was a talented artist and built a successful career in graphic design and advertising. She was the Director of Advertising for Lechmere and Child World and Vice President of Advertising for Montgomery Ward in Chicago. After living in the Chicago area for many years, Nancy moved back to New England to be closer to her family and became Director of Advertising at Ocean State Job Lot in Rhode Island. Apart from her work in advertising, Nancy led an active social life with her many friends. Nancy loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, gardening and the New England seacoast. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Red Sox and Boston Celtics. She was thrilled when the Celtics won the championship in 2008 and was at the final game in the series to enthusiastically cheer the team's victory. Nancy was also passionate about the arts. She enjoyed going to the theatre and ballet, especially each year's performance of the Nutcracker by the Boston Ballet. She also enjoyed attending performances, with her beloved sister Kathy, of BSO concerts at Symphony Hall and at Tanglewood. She never missed going to the Boston Pops' holiday concert with her sister and nephews. Nancy also had a passion for fashion, home design and real estate and all her home improvement projects could have made up a fascinating series of shows on HGTV. As a sports enthusiast, Nancy was very proud of her two nephews. One of whom played football in high school and the other of whom was captain of his high school basketball team. Nancy was also very close to her sister Kathy and shared many adventures with her over the years as they explored together many of the most beautiful venues along the New England seacoast. Nancy is survived by her beloved sister Kathy Barron and her husband Michael, and her two nephews, Elliott and Alex. A private Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Donations in Nancy's name may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
