NANCY M. (NICOLO) CIARLONE
CIARLONE, Nancy M. (Nicolo) Of Revere, passed away peacefully, September 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved daughter of the late Diego and Marianna (Compolo) Nicolo. Devoted wife of the late Louis H. "Cheako" Ciarlone. Loving mother of Louis Ciarlone, Jr. and his wife Corazon (Parcon) and Michael Ciarlone and his partner Linda Sarno, all of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Kiana Ciarlone Cameron and Dominique Ciarlone and great-grandmother of Eden Cameron. Dear sister of the late Demetrie, James, Joseph, Salvatore and Nicolas Nicolo, Angie D'Amico and Marion Raponi. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Archdiocese of Boston and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, MA 02151. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Ciarlone Scholarship Fund, 410 Park Avenue, Revere, MA 02151. Please share a memory or leave a message by visiting our guestbook, www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Buonfiglio Funeral

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
