DESIDERIO, Nancy M. (Juliano) Passed away peacefully on December 25th. She leaves behind her loving, devoted husband of 72 years and best friend, George J., former Commissioner of Veterans's Affairs for the City of Everett. Survived by her devoted children: Susan Jordan and her husband Dennis of Malden, George and his wife Barbara of Fort Meyers, FL, Paula Ruvido and her husband Daniel of Everett and Karen Leffler and her husband Ernie of Wakefield. Her beloved grandchildren: Tracy Torres, Daniel Ruvido, Kelly Hanson, Evan and Andrew Leffler and adored great-grandchildren: Isabella, Jonathan, Ethan, Poppy Skylar, Brody and the late Chace. Predeceased by her parents Paulina and Luigi Juliano and her siblings, Rose Capachietti, Maria Wall and Carmella, John, Ralph and Eva Juliano. She leaves behind her sister Margaret and her husband Ralph Dumas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Her family is forever grateful for the wonderful, loving care she received from her CNA, Annie Noel, who guided her to heaven. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, on Monday, December 30, at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held in Immaculate Conception Church, Everett, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be on Sunday, from 2 to 6 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please omit flowers, donations may be made to Katzman Family Center, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. 1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019