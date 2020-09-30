1/1
NANCY M. (SLOCUM) ESTABROOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ESTABROOK, Nancy M. (Slocum) Age 67, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away September 26th. Beloved mother of Adam Estabrook and his wife Carissa of Tampa, FL and Eric Estabrook of North Berwick, ME. Grandmother of Makenzie, Landon, Madeline, Scarlet, and Penelope, all of Tampa, FL. Daughter of Sylvia Darling of Canton. Sister of Cynthia Jenks of Plymouth, Diane Maltais of FL, and the late Carol Caddy and Susan Smith. Also survived by her former husband Robert Estabrook of Canton. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning, October 9th, from 10:00–11:30 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.donate.dav.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved