ESTABROOK, Nancy M. (Slocum) Age 67, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away September 26th. Beloved mother of Adam Estabrook and his wife Carissa of Tampa, FL and Eric Estabrook of North Berwick, ME. Grandmother of Makenzie, Landon, Madeline, Scarlet, and Penelope, all of Tampa, FL. Daughter of Sylvia Darling of Canton. Sister of Cynthia Jenks of Plymouth, Diane Maltais of FL, and the late Carol Caddy and Susan Smith. Also survived by her former husband Robert Estabrook of Canton. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning, October 9th, from 10:00–11:30 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.donate.dav.org
