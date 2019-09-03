Boston Globe Obituaries
|
NANCY M. (EATON) HUBBARD

HUBBARD, Nancy M. (Eaton) Of Woburn, unexpectedly, August 30th, at the age of sixty-three. Beloved wife of James A. Hubbard. Devoted mother of James L. Hubbard, his wife Brandy of Andover, Shawn P. Hubbard, Mark T. Hubbard, his wife Whitney, and Alex J. Hubbard, all of Woburn. Dear sister of Donald Eaton, his wife Chris of Petersham, Richard Eaton, his wife Sharyn of New Hampshire, Barbara Poore, her husband Larry of Woburn, Robert Eaton, his late wife Nancy, and Lawrence Eaton, his late wife Marcia of Ipswich. Cherished grandmother of Cole, Connor, Lillian and Grant Hubbard. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th, in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to Calling Hours on Thursday evening, from 3-7 p.m. Interment will be private. Remembrances may be made in Nancy's honor to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
