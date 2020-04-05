|
KELLEY, Nancy M. (Budd) Age 75, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 3, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of Arthur T. Kelley, devoted mother of David Kelley & his wife Lori of Oxford, PA, Daniel Kelley & his girlfriend Tracy Flickinger of Kennebunk, ME and Lynn Kelley & her fiancé Scott Halliday of Wilmington. Loving Grammy of Adam and Sarah Kelley, cherished daughter of the late Malcolm and Aline (Dufresne) Budd, dear sister of the late Paul Budd and Kenny Budd. Nancy is survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, and for the safety of everyone, the Kelley family has decided to have a private Service at this time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020