Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church
147 Concord Road
Lincoln, MA
NANCY M. (PRATT) RITCHIE

NANCY M. (PRATT) RITCHIE Obituary
RITCHIE, Nancy M. (Pratt) Age 76, of Lincoln, Feb. 13, 2020. Beloved wife for 53 years of James Ritchie. Devoted mother of Nicole Ann Freutel and her husband Trevor of Renton, WA and Melissa Noelle Ritchie of Lincoln. Loving grandmother of Alek and Ethan Freutel. Dear sister of Harry D. Pratt and his wife Carole and the late Pat Munoz. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Thursday, Feb. 20th, from 6 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Service Friday, Feb. 21st, at 10 am in St. Anne's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Road, Lincoln. Burial at Lincoln Cemetery. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
