More Obituaries for NANCY SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY M. SHEA

NANCY M. SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Nancy M. Of North Reading, formerly of Melrose, Oct 1. Cherished daughter of the late Robert M. and Claire (Fisher) Shea. Beloved sister of Barbara Shea of North Reading and the late Roberta and Kevin Shea. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 2pm. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home prior to the service from 12pm-2pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The May Institute, 794 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
