VENTURA, Nancy M. (Pipitone) Of Laconia, NH, formerly of Woburn, September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Simon "Sam" D.J. Ventura. Devoted mother of Louis M. Ventura of Laconia, NH, Nancy Johnson and her husband Bruce of Gilford, NH, Richard S. Ventura and his wife Catherine of Tewksbury, and Simon J. Ventura and his wife Lynne of Hooksett, NH. Loving grandmother of Kristen Ventura and her partner Raymond Alleyne, Michael Ventura and his wife Jackie, Robert Johnson and his wife Kathryn, Samantha Ventura and the late Eric S. Ventura. Loving great-grandmother of Dream Alleyne, Raymond Harold, Hailey Ezra, Andrew Rocco, Raelynn Regina and Roman Eric and was looking forward to a new great-grandchild in March. Sister of the late Frances, Joseph and Pat. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, September 25th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
