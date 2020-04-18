Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
19 Winter Street
Milford, MA
NANCY M. (MCNEIL) WHITE


1945 - 2020
NANCY M. (MCNEIL) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Nancy M. (McNeil) Age 74, of Milford, MA and formerly Canton, MA, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward H. White, Sr. She is also survived by her loving four children, her loving eight grandchildren & her devoted six siblings. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA. Visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford MA

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
