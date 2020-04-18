|
WHITE, Nancy M. (McNeil) Age 74, of Milford, MA and formerly Canton, MA, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward H. White, Sr. She is also survived by her loving four children, her loving eight grandchildren & her devoted six siblings. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA. Visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020