Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
NANCY (OTERI) MACISAAC

MacISAAC, Nancy (Oteri) Of Belmont, Jan. 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. MacIsaac. Loving mother of Brian MacIsaac and his wife Kerry, Cynthia Boundy and her husband Paul, Mark MacIsaac, Jayne Germano and her husband Frank, James MacIsaac and his wife Joanne and the late Nancy M. Tryon. Also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Rose, Frank, Anna, Margaret, Emily, Flos, Florence, Harry and Dorothy. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Friday, Jan. 31 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. The Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Brian MacIsaac Sarcoma Foundation, Inc. www.brianmacisaacfoundation.org Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
