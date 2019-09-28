|
MADDEN, Nancy (Widmer) Of Lexington, on September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Madden, Jr. Mother of Dean Madden and his wife, Uschi Hanfstingl, of Hanover, NH, and Elizabeth Mirabile and her husband, Christopher, of Newton. Sister of Judy Tarbell and her husband, Jim, of Caspar, CA. Loving and devoted "Nana" to five grandchildren, Andy, Kati and Tommy Madden, and Charlie and Grace Mirabile. Visiting Hours will be at Hancock Church, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA, on Monday, September 30, from 4pm-7pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, Tuesday, October 1, at 11am. Relatives and friends are welcome. A Memorial Service is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hancock Church, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington MA 02421. Lexington. 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019