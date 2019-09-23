Boston Globe Obituaries
NANCY (RICHARDS) MANSON

NANCY (RICHARDS) MANSON Obituary
MANSON, Nancy (Richards) Age 93, of Concord, September 19, 2019. Wife of the late James E. Manson. She leaves a daughter, Priscilla "Polly" (Manson) Dunion of Concord and her husband Tom, a son, Mark D. Manson and his wife Susan of Lake Oswego, OR, eight grandchildren, ten great-granddaughters, and an eleventh great-granddaughter expected this December. Her daughter, Cynthia, and two brothers, Robert Richards and George "Tad" Richards, predeceased her. Memorial Service on Saturday, November 9th at 3 pm in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Private burial following at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Contributions to Emerson Hospital Health Care Foundation, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742, in Nancy's memory are most welcome. To honor Nancy's love of flowers, in particular carnations, the family would appreciate floral bouquets in her memory at the service. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
