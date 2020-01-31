|
|
MARA, Nancy (Davis) Of Concord, MA, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years of Charles E. Mara, Jr. Devoted mother of Brian C. Mara and his wife Cynthia, and granddaughter Rachel of Concord, son Colin and his wife Kimberly of Concord, and grandsons William and Andrew of Concord, son Christopher and his wife Kerry and granddaughter Molly and grandson Patrick of Maynard. Devoted sister of Donna Reed Davis and husband David Dominianni of East Kingston, NH, brother Stanley of Bellows Falls, Vermont, and aunt of Stacey Wilson and husband Shane of Dracut, MA. Visiting Hours Tuesday, Feb. 4th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Mass General Center for Cancer Research c/o MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020