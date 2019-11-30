Boston Globe Obituaries
MARDER, Nancy (Owen) Of Hingham, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was 86. Born in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (McBurney) Owen. Beloved wife of the late M. David Marder, who died in 2015. Devoted mother of Lisa O. Marder and her husband Josiah Stevenson of Cohasset and Thomas O. Marder and his wife Nancy LaVigne of Bethesda, Maryland. Loving grandmother of Owen, Graham, John and James. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Nancy's name to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190 or by visiting: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
