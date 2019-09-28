Boston Globe Obituaries

DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
NANCY MARGARET MUNRO

MUNRO, Nancy Margaret Of Walpole, September 27, 2019, age 53. Loving mother of M of Walpole. Devoted daughter of Nancy M. (McDonough) Munro of Walpole and the late David M. Munro. Cherished sister of Kimberly Anne Munro of Newfane, Vermont, Jonathan Munro of Cambridge, Jennifer Moulton of Walpole, Ryan Munro of Portland, Maine, Robert Munro of Concord, Courtney Munro of Walpole, Meghan Munro of Walpole, James Munro of Brooklyn, New York, and the late Heidi A. Munro. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Nancy's Visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of Nancy's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, or at www.joslin.org Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
