COOPER, Nancy Marie Of Newton, entered eternal rest & peace on August 19th, 2020. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Nancy's Life at Sacred Heart Church, 1321 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 on Thursday, September 10th at 10:30 am. There will be a private family Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
"Creating Meaningful Memories"