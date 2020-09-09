1/1
NANCY MARIE COOPER
COOPER, Nancy Marie Of Newton, entered eternal rest & peace on August 19th, 2020. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Nancy's Life at Sacred Heart Church, 1321 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459 on Thursday, September 10th at 10:30 am. There will be a private family Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
