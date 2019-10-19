|
STRUZZIERO, Nancy Marie (Mochi) Of South Hadley, formerly of Medford and Somerville, Oct. 18. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Ralph "Al" Struzziero. Devoted mother of Paula Katz, Esq. of South Hadley and her late husband Jerry Katz, Esq., and Carol Dannenberg, M.D. and her husband Michael Dannenberg, M.D. of Northport, NY. Loving grandmother of Elyssa Madeline Katz, Matthew J. Dannenberg, and Lindsey Bay Dannenberg. Dear sister of Mildred Leccese of Somerville, John Mochi, Jr. of Winthrop, and the late Roy Mochi. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her husband Al, Nancy owned and operated the Struzziero Funeral Home in Lynn for over 50 years. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Nancy's name to the Mass Association for the Blind, 200 Ivy St., Brookline, MA 02446. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019