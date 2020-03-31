|
BENJAMIN, Nancy Marvin Age 92, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at South Shore Hospital with her family by her side. Nancy was born July 20, 1927 in San Mateo, California, the daughter of Percy E. Benjamin and Grace E. (Lyon) Benjamin. She graduated from North Quincy High School in 1945 and Northeastern University in 1949 with a degree in Mathematics. A private Family Service was held at the Peck Funeral Homes in BRAINTREE. Burial did follow in Milford, Connecticut. The family will have a Celebration of Nancy's Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy Benjamin to the First Congregational Church, 12 Elm St., Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020