McCORMACK, Nancy (Brown) July 4, 1936 - July 5, 2019 On July 5, 2019, Nancy (Brown) McCormack, 83, of Rowley, MA and formerly of Malden, MA passed. She was the beloved wife of S. William McCormack, beloved mother of Kara McCormack, Esq. of Ludlow, MA and grandson Christian; Kate McCormack-Reznicek, Esq. of Manchester, NH and grandson Henry; and William McCormack (Shukuko) of Yokohama, Japan and granddaughters Aimi and Elena; beloved sister of Jeffrey Brown (Shigeko) of New Hampshire and Peter Brown (Trudy) of Connecticut and sister-in-law of Julia Gilligan of Malden, MA and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Nancy was educated in the Malden Public Schools, at Middlebury College and at The Ohio State University. She was a faculty member at Lawrence University in Appleton, WI and an Assistant Dean at Simmons University in Boston, MA. After raising her children, she ventured into the automotive dealership and radio advertising fields, finishing her career as a Certified Financial Planner with American Express Financial Services.



Nancy was a confidante and source of comfort to her family and to many friends at book clubs and at Pilates and travel groups, and to her many business associates, fellow Chamber of Commerce members and her clients.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the F. S. Roberts & Son Funeral Home, 14 Independent Street, ROWLEY. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. To light a memorial candle or to leave condolences, please visit www.fsrobertsandson.com



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be mailed to: of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.



For any questions or to make donations by phone, please call 1-800-272-3900. Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019