MONCTON, Nancy (Scannell) Nancy Scannell Moncton died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020 at the age of 70 at her summer home in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Nancy is survived by her husband David; her children Jonathan (Siri) and Katie (Steve); her four grandchildren Wesley (9), Theo (7), June (2), and Madeleine (2); and her six siblings Charlotte (Bobby), Libbeth (Frank), Helen (Dave), Peggy (David), Gordy (Kim), and Polly. Born in Boston on October 11, 1949 to Dr. John Gordon Scannell and Helen LeBosquet Scannell, Nancy was raised in Belmont and graduated from Columbia University School of Nursing in 1972. She worked as a nurse in New York City, Boston and Madison, New Jersey. In 1975 she married David whom she met while bicycling in Cape Breton. In 1979 and 1981, Nancy welcomed her two children. She cared for them full-time until she resumed work as a nurse at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, Illinois in 1992. She and David moved back to the Boston area in 2001 where Nancy worked on the surgical floor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital until her retirement in the spring of 2019. In the fall of 2019, she and David moved to the waterfront home they had built in Annapolis, MD. Nancy enjoyed many adventures with her family, including sailing trips along the Atlantic coast, from New York to Newfoundland. She cherished the daily ritual of creating a home-cooked meal and hardly broke a sweat preparing Thanksgiving meals for 25+ guests. "Nanny," as she was affectionately called, cultivated deep relationships with her grandchildren, who gravitated towards her warm and playful energy. Nancy often ended her phone conversations with the words "carry on." May her loving memory allow us to do so. Donations in her memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers at thehome.org
A private family gathering was held on October 11. View the online memorial for Nancy (Scannell) MONCTON