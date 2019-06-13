Boston Globe Obituaries
MURPHY, Nancy (Broughton) Of Burlington, formerly of Ossipee, NH and Arlington, June 12. Beloved wife of 63 years to Thomas F. Loving mother of Thomas F. Jr. & his wife Ginny, Christopher & his wife Maggie, Tara Olshaw & her husband Fred, Charley & his wife Nan all of Burlington, Tim & his wife Marcie of Colorado Springs, CO and Kerry Fitzgerald & her husband Tom of North Reading. Proud grandmother of Kathleen Ammon, Michaela O'Rourke, Eric & Brian Olshaw, Ryan, Casey, Jack & Brendan Fitzgerald and Thomas III, MaryKate, Conor, Charlotte, Michael, Erin, Grace, Amelia, Aidan & Abigail Murphy. Great-grandmother of Cora Ammon. Sister of Paul Broughton of MI and the late Ambrose Broughton, Jr. and Eleanor Pyle. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, June 16 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, June 17 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to the K of C Exceptional Children's Fund, PO Box 25 Burlington, MA 01803 or MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019
