Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
NATALE, Nancy (Luongo) Of Boston's North End, June 26. Beloved wife of the late Zachary. Dear and devoted mother of Mary Ann Natale Gesualdo and her husband, Kenneth of Boston and Zachary Natale, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Dracut. Sister of the late Jennie Jutras, Cosmo and Ernest Luongo. Loving Nana of Kenneth Gesualdo, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Lori Ann Coakley and her husband, Shawn, Kim Natale and her husband, Derek Steele, Melissa Natale-George, and Renay Barassi. Nancy is also the loving great-nana of 8. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, July 1, from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Tuesday, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Leonard's Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Nancy's memory to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701, would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
