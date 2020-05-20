|
STRICKLAND, Nancy North Age 79, of Malden, MA, peacefully crossed over, entering the spirit world at her home on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Strickland, Malden, MA; Lisa Hoyt, Salem, VA; a sister, Karen North Wells, Brewster, MA, two brothers; David North of St. Petersburg, FL and Jon Peter North of Gainesville, VA; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and endless loving friends. Per her request, there will be no Funeral Services; those wishing to make a donation to honor her memory are invited to send one to: Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, McLean Hospital, Mailstop 138, 115 Mill Street, Belmont, MA 02478 or Secure online gift in her memory at: https://givemclean.partners.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=359 Please select "Brain Bank Fund" in the 'Designation' field. An online Celebration of Life Service will be held later in June. If you would like to participate in and/or view the service at a later time, please send an email to the family at: [email protected] To read the full obituary or share a message of condolence and/or a memory of Nancy, please visit: https://bostoncremation.org/obituaries
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020