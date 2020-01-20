|
|
MARDER, Nancy Owen Nee Nancy Kellett Owen, a resident of Linden Ponds, Hingham, MA, and formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, McLean, VA, and Glencoe, IL, died peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 86. A native of New Haven, CT, Nancy attended the former Bennett Junior College, majoring in music, which was a lifelong passion. Most recently, she was a member of two choral groups at Linden Ponds in Hingham, and over the years also participated in choral groups in Punta Gorda and McLean. She spent several summers singing with Berkshire Choral International under the direction of renowned conductors. She played the piano beautifully and continued to take lessons and hone her skills throughout her life.
Following college, Nancy returned to New Haven to work as an administrative assistant at Yale Law School, where she met her late husband, David Marder, who was an assistant professor teaching Naval Science as part of the ROTC program. They married in 1954 and had 61 wonderful years of marriage, before Dave's passing. Together, they loved to travel and explore the world. Nancy also worked as a travel agent in both the Chicago and Washington, DC areas, and took many trips abroad in that capacity. She continued to travel throughout her life, enjoying cruises with family in later years.
Nancy was a nurturer, both to people and plants, and always pitched in. While in Glencoe, she was a member of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, providing goods and services to children and families, as well as the Glencoe PTA. In her various residences, she helped children learn to read and write at local schools, and in Washington was a White House volunteer. Most recently, Nancy was an English tutor at Linden Ponds. Her beloved plants, which she called her "children," thrived under her care, and she had the ability to bring a failing plant back to robust health.
She was a lively, charming, friendly, smart, sassy, fun-loving yet also practical and wise woman, who always managed to form a "club" of friends wherever she was. Although in poor health during her final days, she became friends with staff and patients both in the hospital and the nursing facility, sharing stories about their lives and interests, always in good humor.
She was a loving, proud, and supportive mother, spouse, and grandmother, who delighted in her family, keen to hear of their interests and activities. She leaves behind her children, Thomas Owen Marder and his wife, Nancy La Vigne of Bethesda, MD and Lisa Owen Marder and her husband, Josiah Stevenson of Cohasset, MA, and four grandsons: Owen & Graham Stevenson and John & James Marder. Her family is grateful for the friendship and support of her dear friends, as well as the compassionate care she received at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, MA and at Rose Court at Linden Ponds.
Friends are invited to a Service at Linden Ponds, 301 Linden Ponds Way, The Derby Clubhouse, Seasons Catering Room, Hingham, MA on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190, or to , by visiting
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020