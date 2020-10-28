WHITE, Nancy Grueby, Beloved Resident of Cohasset
Nancy Grueby White passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at home in Cohasset on October 23, 2020 with her loving husband, Terrence Hagan White, and all of her children at her side. She was born in Belmont, MA in 1933 to Alice and Edward Grueby and spent summers in Scituate, MA. There, she met and fell in love with Terrence Hagan White of West Roxbury. They lived in Cohasset for 65 years where they raised their seven children. Nancy loved her big home and family into which she always welcomed nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends of all ages. She embraced the joyful chaos of constant activity with warmth, patience and pride. She had a generous spirit, loved to laugh and was unselfish in all regards. Her genuine interest and empathy for others left an indelible mark on all who knew her. In her youth, she was a competitive swimmer and excelled in water ballet. Always an athlete, she biked through town or could be seen walking every afternoon, oftentimes barefoot. She loved when friends stopped to chat or waved out their car windows during this daily ritual. She had a natural grace and winning smile that easily expressed her love of people and conversation. Nancy was a woman of many interests and accomplishments. A prolific reader, a fine musician and a classical pianist, her home was filled with books and music. She was a talented artist in her own right and her appreciation for the arts was lifelong. She served on the Museum of Fine Arts Ladies Committee and was a member of the Vincent Club of Boston. She was dedicated to the South Shore Choral Arts Society with which she sang for 20 years. Steadfast in her faith, Nancy and Terry could be seen every Sunday with their children for Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. Nancy considered her greatest accomplishment to be love of her children and large extended family. Above all else, she was devoted to her husband who she stood with side by side, hand in hand, until her passing. Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Constance Thibault of Hingham. She is survived by her seven children: Kevin White of Washington, DC, Constance Arnold and husband Gregory of Marshfield, Martha Jackson and Ira Jackson of Boston, Kristin Allison and husband Stephen of Center Sandwich, New Hampshire, Terrence White of South Yarmouth, Justin White of San Jose, California, Nan Theberge and husband John of Sherborn. She will always be remembered and cherished by her fifteen grandchildren and her five great grandchildren. A private Mass for family will be held at 10am on Friday, October 30th. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy Grueby White may be made to Friends of the Cohasset Library, 35 Ripley Rd., Cohasset, MA 02025, www.cohassetlibrary.org
To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit: www.mcnamara-sparrell.com View the online memorial for Nancy Patten Grueby WHITE