SCARDOCCI, Nancy R. (Johnson) Of East Walpole, July 28, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of Sebastian Scardocci, Jr. Loving mother of Maura S. Crisologo and her husband Benedicto of Los Angeles, California, Lynne S. Reagan and her husband Myles of East Walpole and Sebastian Scardocci, III and his wife Heather of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Bryan R. Reagan, Amanda J. Reagan, Benjamin P. Reagan, Sara K. Scardocci and Sebastian Mason Scardocci. Sister of Judith Sebastian of Framingham, Beverly Haskell of Hulls Cove, Maine, and the late Phillip Johnson. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Nancy's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Nancy's family has decided that her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020