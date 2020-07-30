Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SCARDOCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY R. (JOHNSON) SCARDOCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY R. (JOHNSON) SCARDOCCI Obituary
SCARDOCCI, Nancy R. (Johnson) Of East Walpole, July 28, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of Sebastian Scardocci, Jr. Loving mother of Maura S. Crisologo and her husband Benedicto of Los Angeles, California, Lynne S. Reagan and her husband Myles of East Walpole and Sebastian Scardocci, III and his wife Heather of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother of Bryan R. Reagan, Amanda J. Reagan, Benjamin P. Reagan, Sara K. Scardocci and Sebastian Mason Scardocci. Sister of Judith Sebastian of Framingham, Beverly Haskell of Hulls Cove, Maine, and the late Phillip Johnson. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Nancy's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Nancy's family has decided that her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -