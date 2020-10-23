WRIGHT RNCS, Nancy Ray Passed from this life in Waltham, MA on October 5th at the age of 71. She was formerly of Malden, MA and Watertown, MA. Nancy was a Clinical Nurse Specialist that loved her work helping people to heal and live their best life. She worked at Boston City and Cambridge City Hospitals for many years, and had a private practice as a Clinical Specialist in Lynn, MA, and Wakefield, MA. Nancy worked tirelessly supporting people and animals. In her recent years of retirement, she helped others who were experiencing cancer and cats in need of rescuing. Nancy loved the outdoors, singing, music; and was a member of several community choirs that focused on her passion for opera. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Amaranth and held the curved bar in the Girl Scouts. Nancy was the daughter of the late Clayton B. Wright and Dorothy Leah Wright (Ray) and, she is survived by three brothers, Edward C. Wright of Amesbury, MA and his wife Elizabeth, Lawrence C. Wright of Merrimack, NH, and Richard W. Wright of Westford, MA and his wife Stephanie. She is also survived by five nieces and a nephew. Ms. Wright will be cremated and a private ceremony will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to Eva's Kitties in Waltham. Memorial book may be signed online at www.CasperFuneralServices.com
