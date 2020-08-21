Boston Globe Obituaries
NANCY ROBIE

NANCY ROBIE Obituary
ROBIE, Nancy Age 90, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020. Formerly of Brookline and Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Rachel Batson Robie and Kenneth Waterman Robie. Sister of the late Susan Elisabeth Robie. Devoted cousin of Barbara Williams Titus and her late husband Alan, Joanne Williams Hartley and her husband Richard, the late Stanley Williams and his wife Katherine Snite Williams, and the late Jeffrey Williams. Lovingly remembered by family members Pamela Hartley, Margot Macarthur and her husband Brian, sons Patrick, Jeffrey and Christopher, and other family scattered across the world. Born and raised in Brookline, Nancy graduated from The Choate School and The Garland School. She loved athletics, for years attended Hillsboro Camp in NH, and was a member of The Longwood Cricket Club. She was a neuroscience research librarian at MIT, Brandeis University, and Babson United. Nancy and her mother were members of The Brookline Players, and performed in many of their productions. Nancy devoted her life to her family and to All Saints Parish in Brookline, MA, where she was very active for decades. Her loved ones are deeply grateful to the staff of Salmon Health and Beaumont in Natick for caring for her like family in her last years. Services private. Remembrances in Nancy's name may be made to MSPCA.org. To share a memory of Nancy or send a note of condolence, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
