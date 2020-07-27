|
MARCHESE, Nancy Rose (Boudrot) Of Dover, NH, passed away on July 23, 2020 after fighting a lengthy battle against Alzheimer's. Nancy was born in Chelsea, MA in 1939. She married the love of her life, Joseph F. Marchese, Sr., on May 16, 1959 and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year. Together, they raised their family in Medford, MA and moved to NH to live through their retirement years. You could not help but notice how much they were still in love. She was blessed with 2 boys and 2 girls and loved her children with all of her heart. Nancy's favorite jobs were that of a nanny and day care provider. She loved working with children. She enjoyed reading, travelling and being with her family. She was an amazing self-taught cook and could whip up a meal with whatever was in her pantry. Nancy is survived by her husband Joseph, daughters Karen Gagne and Maria Marchese-Spiller, daughter-in-law Julie Marchese, brother Mel Boudrot, sister Mary Deering, grandchildren Nicholas Spiller, Emalee Terilli, Anthony Terilli, Kayla Terilli, Jordan Terilli, Nora Marchese and Nathan Marchese. Nancy was preceded in death by her sons Peter and Joseph, Jr., her father Chester J. Boudrot, her mother Eileen (Sullivan) Boudrot and her sister Elaine Jenkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The . Services will be held at a later time due to the current medical environment affecting our country. The family of Nancy wishes to thank everyone at Riverside Rest Home that have been a part of her comfort and care over the years. Nancy was treated like family and she had special "angels" beside her until the very end showing her love and compassion. They hold a special place in our hearts.
