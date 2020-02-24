|
KUNG, Nancy S. Of Lexington, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was the beloved wife of Michael K.H. Kung and the loving mother to Michelle Kung and her husband Greg Kordelski of Bedford, Angela Kung and her husband Trent Miles of Mission Viejo, CA, and Cindy Kung and her husband Andrew Rollins of Santa Monica, CA. Her legacy also continues via her grandchildren Greyson, Everett, and Corbyn. Nancy dedicated her life to running the family business with her husband and caring for her in-laws. A second mother to many and a talented chef whose arms, home, and heart were always wide open, Nancy's boundless energy and joy will be fondly remembered by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.
Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, February 27th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 8pm. A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, February 29th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15 Ledgewood Place, in Belmont, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. As Nancy was an avid tiger lover, donations in her memory may be made to the WWF Save Tigers Now Campaign at www.savetigersnow.org Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020