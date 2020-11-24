SANDERS, Nancy Nancy Dutton Sanders, age 79, of Plymouth, died on November 20, 2020, with her family by her side, after a brave battle with an aggressive cancer. Nancy was the devoted wife to Stew; loving mother of Melissa Brosanders and her husband Daryll of Tucson, Arizona, and Eric Sanders and his wife Christin of Ashland. She is survived by siblings, Elizabeth (and husband Kenneth) Donovan, Jane (and husband Phil) Welch, and Edward (Jack) Dutton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by siblings, Frederick Dutton and William Dutton. Nancy was born in Orange, New Jersey to Frederick Osborn Dutton and Jessie Calder Dutton. Her family moved to Newton, Massachusetts when Nancy was a child. After graduating from Newton High School and studying Graphic Arts at North Adams State College, she spent her early career working in urban planning. Nancy was a dedicated and loving mother who threw herself wholeheartedly into the priceless work of parenting well. Nancy completed her Bachelor's degree at Wheelock College. She then served as a reading specialist for young children until her retirement. Nancy and her husband were residents of Belmont for over 30 years and of Plymouth for the last 16. Nancy treasured her family and the friends she made and stayed connected with from every stage of her life. She is remembered by all for her thoughtfulness, compassion, and generosity. A Memorial Service will be scheduled when her many beloved friends and family members can safely gather together to celebrate her life.