1/1
NANCY SANDERS
1941 - 2020-11-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDERS, Nancy Nancy Dutton Sanders, age 79, of Plymouth, died on November 20, 2020, with her family by her side, after a brave battle with an aggressive cancer. Nancy was the devoted wife to Stew; loving mother of Melissa Brosanders and her husband Daryll of Tucson, Arizona, and Eric Sanders and his wife Christin of Ashland. She is survived by siblings, Elizabeth (and husband Kenneth) Donovan, Jane (and husband Phil) Welch, and Edward (Jack) Dutton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by siblings, Frederick Dutton and William Dutton. Nancy was born in Orange, New Jersey to Frederick Osborn Dutton and Jessie Calder Dutton. Her family moved to Newton, Massachusetts when Nancy was a child. After graduating from Newton High School and studying Graphic Arts at North Adams State College, she spent her early career working in urban planning. Nancy was a dedicated and loving mother who threw herself wholeheartedly into the priceless work of parenting well. Nancy completed her Bachelor's degree at Wheelock College. She then served as a reading specialist for young children until her retirement. Nancy and her husband were residents of Belmont for over 30 years and of Plymouth for the last 16. Nancy treasured her family and the friends she made and stayed connected with from every stage of her life. She is remembered by all for her thoughtfulness, compassion, and generosity. A Memorial Service will be scheduled when her many beloved friends and family members can safely gather together to celebrate her life.

View the online memorial for Nancy SANDERS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved