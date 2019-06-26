COFFIN, Nancy Stackpole Born June 25, 1926 in Lynn, MA, quietly passed away on June 5, 2019 after a recent diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Greg, her eldest son Gregory C. Coffin, Jr. her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Turner Coffin, her brother Lincoln Stackpole, her sister Cynthia Stackpole Guder, her sister-in-law Laurette Coffin Maroney and her brother-in-law, John Coffin. She is survived by her son Geoffrey Coffin and his wife Migdalia Coffin, her daughter Cynthia Coffin, and her daughter Emily Coffin Gaffney and her husband Luke Gaffney. "Gram" will be greatly missed by her grandchildren whom she adored including Stanley and Rebecca Coffin, Chris and Latisha Coffin, Nick Coffin, Kristin Coffin and her husband Andrew Treiber, Rachael Cox, Noelle Cox, Wendelin Corliss, Harold Irizarry, Jennifer Butler, Ryan Irizarry, Jessica Rock-Gaffney-Jambhore, Kyle Gaffney, and Jake Gaffney. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Abigale, Ryan Jr., Logan, Violet, Oliver, Greyson, and Hudson. Services will be held at the Old North Church, 35 Washington St., Marblehead, on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 am. A private burial for family members will be held at Waterside Cemetery. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. Please visit the online guestbook for Nancy at eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076



