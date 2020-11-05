HILTON, Nancy Thayer Formerly of Framingham, Boston and Falmouth Nancy Thayer Hilton of Duxbury, Massachusetts died October 26, 2020 of COVID-19. Born October 4, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland, Nancy was the daughter of James Appleton Thayer and Anne Cumming Thayer. She grew up at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire where her father was Master of Classical Languages for more than 40 years. Predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Frederic H. Hilton, she is survived by her daughter Hope Hilton and son-in-law Terrence W. Flanagan of Harpswell, Maine; her son Timothy T. Hilton and his partner Sara Jane Miller of Cambridge, Massachusetts; her niece Hope Deborah Andruss of Alexandria, Virginia; her grandsons Liam Hilton Flanagan and wife Mika Alexander Flanagan of Brooklyn, New York and Patrick Hilton Flanagan and wife Phoebe Larkin of Manchester, Massachusetts; her great-granddaughter Matilda Alexander Flanagan; and longtime caregiver and friend, Marianne K. Reardon of Kingston, Massachusetts. Nancy graduated from Milton Academy in 1944 and attended Bryn Mawr College for one year. She then moved to Boston where she worked at Little Brown & Company and lived with her grandmother, Violet Otis Thayer, while Fred served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater. After the war, she and Fred married and stayed on Beacon Hill until he graduated from Harvard Law School. Thereafter, they moved to Fred's hometown of Framingham, Massachusetts. They lived there from 1948 to 1980, after which they moved first to Boston and later to Falmouth, Massachusetts. In 2004, Fred and Nancy moved to the Village at Duxbury in Duxbury, Massachusetts where Nancy lived until her death. When her children reached school age, Nancy returned to the workforce full time. From 1958 to 1972, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital, first as executive secretary to the Chief of Pathology, Medical Education and Research, and then as office manager reporting to the Chief of Cardiology and Coronary Care, working on a project to establish a new cardiology service within the hospital. In 1972, she became administrative assistant to the Chief of Pediatric Psychiatry at Children's Hospital Boston where she led a nine-person administrative group. In 1975, she left Children's Hospital to return to college, graduating with a BA summa cum laude from Northeastern University in 1979. Nancy was an avid reader and, with a move to Beacon Hill in 1975, she soon began what became a lifelong relationship with the Boston Athenaeum, working first as a volunteer and then as a member of the permanent staff. From her usual post at the Front Desk, she gave out personalized book recommendations to a legion of her fans within the Athenaeum readership. With Dick Miele, she formed the Culinary Discussion Group, which went on to become one of the Athenaeum's longest running and most popular reader groups. When she first asked the then Director, Rodney Armstrong, in 1991 whether they could use the Trustee's Room for their monthly meetings, he responded yes, "but Nancy, no eating, no drinking, no cooking, no food smells permeating the Fourth Floor." After retirement, she remained an enthusiastic Proprietor and an active borrower of books until her death. Nancy will be interred with Fred in the Hilton family plot at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Nancy T. Hilton Book Fund at the Boston Athenaeum, 10 ½ Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108.