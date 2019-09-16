|
WILSON, Nancy Vail Age 88, of Falmouth, MA, died September 14, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard M. Wilson, Jr. Predeceased by her brother David Vail and stepgrandson, Dylan Brown. Survived by her sister, Melinda Vail Killenberg of Durham, NC; four children and their spouses: Deborah Howe Wilson of Rocky Point, NC, Jody Wilson Brown and Raymond Brown of Montpelier, VT, Lucinda Wilson Burns and Jeffery Burns of Dillon, CO, and Steven Vail Wilson and Karen Lucy Wilson of Mashpee, MA; five grandchildren: Kevin, Alison, Emily, Christopher, Margaret and step-great-grandson Ryan; a cousin, Mrs. Susan Vail Condon and her husband James Condon, MD of Falmouth. Born in White Plains, NY to the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Vail, Jr. of South Salem, NY. Funeral: 11am, Thursday, Sept. 19 at the North Falmouth Congregational Church, 155 Old Main Road, North Falmouth. Burial: Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn at 12pm on Friday, Sept. 24. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019