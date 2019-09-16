Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY VAIL WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY VAIL WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Nancy Vail Age 88, of Falmouth, MA, died September 14, 2019. Wife of the late Leonard M. Wilson, Jr. Predeceased by her brother David Vail and stepgrandson, Dylan Brown. Survived by her sister, Melinda Vail Killenberg of Durham, NC; four children and their spouses: Deborah Howe Wilson of Rocky Point, NC, Jody Wilson Brown and Raymond Brown of Montpelier, VT, Lucinda Wilson Burns and Jeffery Burns of Dillon, CO, and Steven Vail Wilson and Karen Lucy Wilson of Mashpee, MA; five grandchildren: Kevin, Alison, Emily, Christopher, Margaret and step-great-grandson Ryan; a cousin, Mrs. Susan Vail Condon and her husband James Condon, MD of Falmouth. Born in White Plains, NY to the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Vail, Jr. of South Salem, NY. Funeral: 11am, Thursday, Sept. 19 at the North Falmouth Congregational Church, 155 Old Main Road, North Falmouth. Burial: Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn at 12pm on Friday, Sept. 24. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now